Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Arc Marine Private Ltd (AMPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect AMPL's small size of operations, with revenue of INR208m in the 11-month period ended February 2012 (11MFY12). The company operates with only seven crew boats and one anchor tug supply (AHTS) vessel in the highly competitive shipping industry. This, coupled with the volatility in charter hire charges, may impact earnings from the AHTS, which is likely to have contributed over 40% to AMPL's revenue in FY12.

The ratings also factor in the company's tight liquidity position, as reflected in its over 95% fund-based working capital utilisation over the last six months. The company's high revenue growth in FY11 resulted in its working capital requirements increasing by INR62.3m during the year. This led to a decline in cash flow from operations to INR25.4m in FY11 from INR43.2m in FY10.

The ratings, however, benefit from revenue stability arising from AMPL's long-term charter contracts for six out of its seven crew boats with oil exploration companies.

Fitch notes that AMPL had obtained possession of the AHTS in Q3FY11, although it acquired the vessel in Q4FY10. The delay in possession, on account of certain issues relating to previous owner, resulted in revenue loss during the period, and consequently delays in debt servicing during Q3FY11.

AMPL's lenders restructured the repayment schedule of term debt (used for AHTS acquisition) in November 2011. Fitch notes the non-availability of the AHTS was on account of factors beyond the control of the company. The agency also observes that with the AHTS becoming operational, the company has started providing it on charter. This is also reflected in AMPL's revenue increasing to INR244.6m in FY11 (FY10: INR139.9m) with EBITDA margin of 55.2% (43.2%). The improved revenue and profitability have helped AMPL's in timely debt servicing since Q4FY11. Net financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) also improved to 3.13x in FY11 from 7.13x in FY10.

A significant improvement in liquidity coupled with strong operations resulting in sustained net financial leverage of below 2.5x may be positive for the ratings. On the contrary, any significant deterioration in operations or debt-led capex resulting in net financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis may impact the ratings negatively.

AMPL provides offshore services to oil exploration companies. The operations mainly involve providing its seven crew boats and one AHTS on charter. During 11MFY12, AMPL recorded EBITDA of INR61.2m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to AMPL's bank loans as follows:

- INR254.2m long-term loans outstanding: 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR45m non-fund- based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'