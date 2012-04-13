(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Asritha Paper Mills Private Ltd (APMPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by APMPL's small scale and limited track record of operations. The company began operations in 2009 and reported revenue of INR50.9m for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The ratings are also constrained by APMPL's tight liquidity position, as illustrated by the 100% utilisation of its working capital facilities over the last five months.

Fitch also notes APMPL's high financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) of 6x in FY11, driven by its INR43.2m debt-led capex for expanding its kraft paper manufacturing capacity by about three time from about 20 tons per day currently. Although interest cover (EBITDA/ gross interest expense) was moderate at 2.2x in FY11, it is likely to have deteriorated in FY12 due to higher debt levels (FY11: INR61m, FY10: INR21.8m) and interest costs.

The ratings are, however, supported by close to a decade-long experience of APMPL's founders in the domestic paper industry and the company's competitive cost structure. The latter is reflected in strong profitability of 16.3% in FY11, which is higher than the industry peers. This is on account of low fuel costs and more stable power supply available to APMPL; most of the other South India based paper manufacturers are affected by the non-availability of continuous power supply resulting in lower utilisation levels and consequently higher costs.

Positive rating action may result from any significant improvement in liquidity coupled with strong operations resulting in interest coverage of more than 1.6x on a sustained basis. Conversely, any significant deterioration in operations or additional debt resulting in interest cover of below 1.2x on a sustained basis may be negative for the ratings.

APMPL operates a kraft paper manufacturing facility at Jaggayapet in Andhra Pradesh. It started as a partnership firm and was converted into a private limited company in May 2011. In FY11, APMPL recorded EBITDA of INR8.6m and net profit of INR1.9m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to APMPL 's bank loans as follows:

- INR46.4m long-term loans: 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR15m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)'