Apr 13 -
Summary analysis -- MKB Fastighets AB ----------------------------- 13-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Housing programs
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Feb-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
15-Apr-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based public housing company MKB Fastighets AB (MKB) are
based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a+', as well as on our opinion that there
is a "high" likelihood that MKB's owner, the City of Malmo (AAA/Stable/A-1+),
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to MKB in the event
of financial distress.
We consider the ratings to be supported by MKB's very strong business risk
profile, owing to high demand and its leading position in Malmo's rental
housing market, low financial leverage, and strong liquidity. These strengths
are partly offset, however, by MKB's short-dated debt profile and high
investment levels, which could affect the company's future cash flow and
leverage.