(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to Holmes Master Issuer's series
2012-2 notes.
-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England,
Scotland, and Wales will indirectly collateralize the notes. Santander UK
originated all of the loans in the master trust.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Holmes
Master Issuer PLC's up to GBP961 million (equivalent) mortgage-backed notes series 2012-2 (see
list below).
This will be the sixth transaction from the Holmes master trust since
Santander UK PLC restructured its interest in the trust in October 2010.
Before this date, Holmes had two funding vehicles--Holmes Funding Ltd.
(Funding), and Holmes Funding 2 Ltd. (Funding 2). Pursuant to the restructure,
all of the Funding 2 intercompany loans and the corresponding Holmes notes
were redeemed in full. Correspondingly, the mortgage trust was reduced to
GBP14.7 billion from GBP52.6 billion in September 2010. Funding 2 was liquidated
as part of this restructure. The series 2012-2 issuance will provide an
intercompany loan to Funding.
Santander UK sponsors three U.K. residential mortgage master trusts (Holmes,
Fosse, and Langton). In October 2010, Santander UK restructured its interests
across the Langton and Holmes trusts. This will be the sixth issuance from the
Holmes master trust since the restructure (series 2010-1 closed in November
2010). We expect the series 2012-2 issuance to comprise up to GBP961 million
(equivalent) of class A notes and class Z notes. Credit enhancement to the
class A notes and to previous Holmes issuances still outstanding is provided
by a combination of the reserve fund and the class Z notes.
A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England,
Scotland, and Wales will indirectly collateralize the notes. Santander UK
originated all of the loans in the master trust.
Holmes is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It
conforms to our special-purpose entity (SPE) criteria (see "Related Criteria
And Research"). It was established to issue the notes and to make term
advances from the note proceeds to Funding (Holmes' funding vehicle), under
the intercompany loan agreement. It may issue further notes and make further
term advances to Funding.
Funding is a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It
conforms to our SPE criteria. It uses the proceeds of the term advances
received under the intercompany loans to purchase a share of the trust
property.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.