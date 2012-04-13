(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to Holmes Master Issuer's series 2012-2 notes.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales will indirectly collateralize the notes. Santander UK originated all of the loans in the master trust.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Holmes Master Issuer PLC's up to GBP961 million (equivalent) mortgage-backed notes series 2012-2 (see list below).

This will be the sixth transaction from the Holmes master trust since Santander UK PLC restructured its interest in the trust in October 2010. Before this date, Holmes had two funding vehicles--Holmes Funding Ltd. (Funding), and Holmes Funding 2 Ltd. (Funding 2). Pursuant to the restructure, all of the Funding 2 intercompany loans and the corresponding Holmes notes were redeemed in full. Correspondingly, the mortgage trust was reduced to GBP14.7 billion from GBP52.6 billion in September 2010. Funding 2 was liquidated as part of this restructure. The series 2012-2 issuance will provide an intercompany loan to Funding.

Santander UK sponsors three U.K. residential mortgage master trusts (Holmes, Fosse, and Langton). In October 2010, Santander UK restructured its interests across the Langton and Holmes trusts. This will be the sixth issuance from the Holmes master trust since the restructure (series 2010-1 closed in November 2010). We expect the series 2012-2 issuance to comprise up to GBP961 million (equivalent) of class A notes and class Z notes. Credit enhancement to the class A notes and to previous Holmes issuances still outstanding is provided by a combination of the reserve fund and the class Z notes.

Holmes is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It conforms to our special-purpose entity (SPE) criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). It was established to issue the notes and to make term advances from the note proceeds to Funding (Holmes' funding vehicle), under the intercompany loan agreement. It may issue further notes and make further term advances to Funding.

Funding is a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales. It conforms to our SPE criteria. It uses the proceeds of the term advances received under the intercompany loans to purchase a share of the trust property.

