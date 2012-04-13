(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
Summary analysis -- ARAMARK Holdings Corp. ------------------------ 13-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Food
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 03852U
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on ARAMARK Holdings Corp. (Holdings), the ultimate parent company
of ARAMARK Corp., reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the
company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," including a
very aggressive financial policy, continued high debt maturities, and
considerable cash flow required to fund capital expenditures and pay interest
costs. Although we believe the company has the capacity to meaningfully reduce
leverage over time, we see the potential for another significant debt-financed
shareholder distribution or other leveraging event in the future. This is
currently a constraining rating factor.