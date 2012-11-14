(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14 -
Summary analysis -- DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank 14-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 23338P
Mult. CUSIP6: 23338R
Mult. CUSIP6: D2785W
Mult. CUSIP6: D29113
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
12-Dec-2006 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Group credit profile based on solidarity support and a comprehensive
protection scheme.
-- No. 2 market position in German retail banking.
-- Stable deposits and sizable surplus liquidity from local cooperative
banks.
-- Strong capitalization from high earnings retention.
Weaknesses:
-- High cost base of the local cooperative banks.
-- Continued margin pressure in traditional core products.
-- Limited strategic leadership and execution.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on core group members of Germany's
cooperative banking sector (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe), including its
main central bank DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ BANK),
is stable, reflecting our expectation that the ratings on Germany's
cooperative banking sector are unlikely to change over the next one to two
years. It also reflects our opinion that the solidarity support within the
sector will remain unchanged. Although we currently anticipate a weakening of
economic and financial market conditions globally, we believe that the
sector's key credit metrics should remain more resilient than and superior to
the average for the German banking industry.