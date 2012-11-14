In our review, we considered recent transaction developments. We included data from the
September 2012 trustee report, our ratings database, and our cash flow analysis. We applied our
2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria
(see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012 and
"Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,"
published on Sept. 17, 2009).
CREDIT ANALYSIS
In terms of the portfolio's credit quality, the level of assets that we consider to be rated
in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') has decreased to 2.09% from 3.57%, as a
percentage of performing assets excluding cash. In addition, the weighted-average life of the
assets in the portfolio has decreased to 3.91 years from 4.38 years.
These revised parameters have led to a lower scenario default rate (SDR) for all classes of
notes compared with our previous review, as provided by our CDO Evaluator (Version 6.0.1) model.
Through a "Monte Carlo" methodology, the CDOEvaluator evaluates a portfolio's credit quality. It
considers the issuer credit rating, size, domicile, and maturity date of each asset and the
correlation between each pair of assets. It presents the portfolio's credit quality in terms of
a probability distribution for potential default rates. From this distribution, it derives a set
of SDRs that identify, for each rating level, the minimum level of portfolio defaults a class of
notes should be able to withstand without defaulting.
We also note that defaulted assets (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD'
[selective default], or 'D'), as a percentage of all assets excluding cash now total 4.96%
compared with none observed in our previous review. This has had a negative effect on the
transaction.
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
Following our credit analysis, we subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash
flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) for each rated class of notes at
each rating level. The tranche BDR and the SDR, provided by our CDO Evaluator, are the key
parameters in our methodology for the rating and surveillance of CDO transactions.
In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR309.9
million), the reported weighted-average spread (3.194% for euro-denominated assets and 3.950%
for sterling-denominated assets), and the weighted-average recovery rates as per our 2009 cash
flow CDO criteria. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default
patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in
conjunction with different interest rate and currency stress scenarios.
COUNTERPARTY RISK
The issuer has entered into options agreements with JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
(A+/Negative/A-1).
In our opinion, the downgrade provisions of the counterparty agreements do not fully comply
with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).
ADDITIONAL SCENARIOS TESTED FOR COUNTERPARTY RISK
Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we assume that there are no options in the transaction
for all scenarios at a rating higher than the long-term rating on the counterparty plus one
notch, 'AA- (sf)'. This affected class A-1, A-2, A-3B, B-1, and B-2 notes, which results in a
cap at 'AA (sf)' for the class A-1, A-2, and A-3B notes, and at 'AA- (sf)' for the class B-1 and
B-2 notes.
For the class A-1, A-2, A-3A, A-3B, B-1, and B-2 notes, our credit and cash flow analysis,
with additional scenarios under which we assume there are no options, indicate that the level of
credit enhancement available to the notes is commensurate with the current ratings. We have
therefore affirmed our ratings on those classes of notes.
RATINGS CONSTRAINED BY SUPPLEMENTAL STRESS TESTS
The ratings on the class D-1, D-2, D-3, and D-4 notes, and the class E-1, E-2, and E-3 notes
are constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress
test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for CDOs (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept.
17, 2009). We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class D-1, D-2, D-3, and D-4 notes as
the ratings on these notes are constrained at their current levels by the application of the
largest obligor default test.
We have lowered our ratings to 'B+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' on the class E-1, E-2, and E-3
notes; the ratings on these notes are constrained at those lowered levels by the application of
the largest obligor default test.
RATINGS NOT CONSTRAINED BY SUPPLEMENTAL STRESS TESTS
The rating on the class C notes is not constrained by the application of the largest obligor
default test. Our credit and cash flow analysis indicate that the level of credit enhancement
available to the class C notes is commensurate with a higher rating of 'A-(sf)'. We have
therefore raised our rating on the class C notes to 'A- (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)'.
European Enhanced Loan Fund is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction,
backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed
on May 18, 2006, and is managed PIMCO Europe Ltd. The transaction ended its reinvestment period
on May 18, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
European Enhanced Loan Fund S.A.
EUR413 Million Secured Floating- And Fixed-Rate Notes
Class Rating
To From
RATING RAISED
C A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)
RATINGS LOWERED
E-1 B+ (sf) BB (sf)
E-2 B+ (sf) BB (sf)
E-3 B+ (sf) BB (sf)
RATINGS AFFIRMED
A-1 AA (sf)
A-2 AA (sf)
A-3A AA+ (sf)
A-3B AA (sf)
B-1 AA- (sf)
B-2 AA- (sf)
D-1 BB+ (sf)
D-2 BB+ (sf)
D-3 BB+ (sf)
D-4 BB+ (sf)