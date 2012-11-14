(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Guber S.p.A.'s Italian
Residential and Commercial Mortgage Special Servicer Ratings to 'RSS2' and
'CSS2' from 'RSS2-'and 'CSS2-', respectively.
The upgrades reflect Guber's continued enhancements to already robust loan
boarding and work-out processes. Over the past 24 months, Guber has boarded 34
new portfolios and maintained higher than average recovery rates, which is
impressive when compared with peer performance over the same period. While this
growth has been driven by an increase in unsecured loan portfolios, the company
retains a strong focus on the management of its secured book.
Technology developments over the past 12 months have resulted in greater
automation in timeline management and business plan decision making, as well as
a new training support tool, which allows greater focus on employee competence
and training requirements at an individual level.
The ratings are supported by an embedded internal audit and compliance
programme, which forms part of what is now an appropriate governance structure
for a company of this size, with oversight and clear lines of escalation.
Although Guber does not benefit from the support of a financially strong parent
company like some of its rated peers, the company's financial performance
remains robust. This is evidenced by several years of continued profitability
and its current sound liquidity. Guber's independence remains beneficial in
acquiring new clients, as witnessed by the continued growth.
At end-June 2012, Guber's servicing portfolio totalled EUR3bn, up from EUR2.5bn
in June 2011, with 93 portfolios and 137,180 loans, the majority of which are
unsecured.
Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the
servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria
including a comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review
process.