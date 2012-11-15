(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded HYDRA V Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds and
removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The transaction is a securitisation of
residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions are
listed below.
JPY14.87bn* Class S1 bonds downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf'; Off RWN; Outlook
Stable
JPY4.17bn* Class S2 bonds downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf'; Off RWN; Outlook
Stable
* as of 14 November 2012
The downgrades reflect the continued exposure of this transaction to an account
bank which is ineligible to support 'AAAsf' ratings under the agency's
counterparty criteria. To date, no remedial action has been taken and Fitch
believes it is unlikely to be taken in the near future.
Fitch considers the performance of the underlying assets backing this
transaction to be in line with its expectations and the credit profile of the
assets remains unchanged. Of the six underlying beneficial interests (BIs)
backed by their respective mortgage loan pools, five are senior BIs supported by
subordination. The credit enhancement level of each senior BI has continued to
grow and all are considered by Fitch to be well protected against future
performance deterioration. Also, as per transaction documentation, excess spread
in the Hydra V Trust is available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from
the trust, providing additional support to the bonds.
The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loan pools are THE
TOTTORI BANK, LTD., The Fukushima Bank, Ltd., Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd.
, SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd., Toyota Finance Corporation and Shinsei
Property Finance Co., Ltd.