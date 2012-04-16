(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it withdrew its 'A (sf)' rating on the series 1 beneficiary interests issued under the Whole Business Securitization (WBS) Backed By Fiber-Optic Broadband Revenue transaction in June 2006.

We withdrew the rating after confirming that the trust was terminated today because UCOM Corp., the originator of this transaction, fully repurchased the beneficiary interests.

RATING WITHDRAWN

Whole Business Securitization Backed By Fiber-Optic Broadband Revenue JPY20.0 billion series 1 beneficiary interests with deferrable coupon due June 2021

Rating Initial issue amount

A (sf) JPY20.0 bil.

The beneficiary interests were issued on June 20, 2006.