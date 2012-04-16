Fitch Affirms Financiera Independencia at 'BB-/B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Foreign- and Local-Currency Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default ratings (IDRs) of Financiera Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. (Findep) at 'BB-'/'B'. The long- and short-term National scale ratings for Findep and its Mexican subsidiary Apoyo Economico Familiar S.A. de C.V. Sofom, E.N.R. (AEF) have been affirmed at 'A-(mex)'/'F2(mex)', and the long- and short-ter