(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned CNPC General Capital Limited, B.V.I.'s USD650m 2.75% guaranteed senior notes due 2017 and USD500m 3.95% guaranteed senior notes due 2022 final ratings of 'A+'.

The assignment of the final ratings follows a review of final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously reviewed.

The notes are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by CNPC Finance (HK) Limited (CPF(HK), 'A+'/Stable) a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC, 'A+'/Stable). CNPC's ratings are capped at China's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR of 'A+' (Stable) and 'AA-' (Negative), respectively, reflecting government ownership of the company.

CNPC (HK)'s ratings are a reflection of the integral and central foreign currency treasury role of the company, and the overall strong industry and financial metrics of the parent, CNPC.

For more information, see "Fitch Rates CNPC's USD bonds 'A+(exp)'", dated 11 April 2012 and "Fitch Affirms China's CNPC, CNPC Finance (HK) and PetroChina", dated 5 April 2012, as well as the full rating report on CNPC dated 14 April 2011, available on www.fitchratings.com