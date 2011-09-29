UPDATE 1-Water scarcity tops list of world miners' worries
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
Sept 29 Eurocredit CDO V PLC
*Moody's upgrades EUR 198.5m CLO notes of Eurocredit CDO V PLC
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 Mexican investors say they are eager to snap up shares of Jose Cuervo in its initial public offering, thanks to the world's top tequila maker's strong dollar earnings and global demand, even though it is seen as expensive compared with larger peer Diageo.