Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.'s (OTE) 'BB' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and OTE PLC's 'BB' senior unsecured rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) reflects OTE's mid-term tight liquidity profile in the absence of a tangible refinancing plan for the company's upcoming maturities in 2013. At end-2011, OTE's liquidity was composed of cash balances totalling EUR683m, complemented by EUR353m investments in "highly rated short-term government notes" (as disclosed by the company). This was later boosted by EUR380m proceeds from the sale of OTE's stake in Telekom Serbia in Q112, which was placed in similar securities. OTE's current liquidity only covers maturities due for the remainder of 2012 but only a fraction of 2013. OTE faces elevated refinancing risk for its upcoming bond and other syndicated loan redemptions of EUR1.25bn and EUR0.9bn, respectively, in 2013. Fitch stresses that a failure to devise a refinancing plan to cover 2013 redemptions by October 2012 may result in a downgrade not necessarily limited to one notch.

The RWN also reflects the risk of further contraction in the Greek economy in 2012 & 2013 coupled with the possibility of domestic competitive and regional regulatory pressures leading to knock-on effects on OTE's service revenue beyond those identified in Fitch's rating case. However, the agency also notes that the company's FY11 revenue and EBITDA were better than Fitch's expectations amidst a difficult Greek economic environment.

Negative action on OTE's ratings could also occur as the sustainability of Greece's public finances and its continued membership of the eurozone depend upon the implementation of structural and fiscal reforms. PSI and OSI have given Greece a window of opportunity, but it will entail a challenging internal devaluation if the programme is to succeed. The probable alternative, further default and potential exit from the eurozone, would be even less palatable.

Positive rating drivers would be material developments in the relationship with 40% shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG (DT, 'BBB+'/Stable) which lead Fitch to assume greater levels of formal support for OTE, or a material reversal of the trajectory of recent rating actions for the sovereign.

OTE's current ratings are constrained by the Greek sovereign ratings, rather than a significant weakening of OTE's standalone financial performance. Even in light of a stronger than expected FY11 performance, Fitch's rating case factors in further operating weakness so that in 2012 OTE can incur a drop in revenue of as much as 7% followed by another 7% decline in 2013. OTE's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio, excluding short-term investments, of 2.54x at FY11 is still comparable to low 'BBB' rated peers. Aside from sovereign related concerns, liquidity challenges and using prudent assumptions of its ability to curtail capex outlays and maintain low dividend payments, Fitch estimates that EBITDA would need to drop by 40% for OTE's standalone profile to converge to the 'BB' IDR. This would take OTE's funds from operations leverage to 4.5x and interest cover ratio to 4.0x.

However, this analysis only considers the 'static profile' (i.e. the long-term sustainability of the capital structure relative to expected operational cash flows).

Potential refinancing support from 40% shareholder DT as a lender of last resort is also a possibility that Fitch considers in its analysis, in particular with regard to OTE's liquidity position. Fitch currently considers that any increased formalisation of support could have a positive impact on OTE's ratings. Despite the level and format of any support, it would nonetheless be unlikely to restore OTE to investment grade against a background of continued sovereign distress in Greece.