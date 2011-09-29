(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 29-

-- SPG Land's cash flows are likely to remain weak and its leverage high due to the company's poor execution of property sales.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property developer to 'B+' from 'BB-' and the issue rating to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- We are also lowering the Greater China credit scale long-term issuer rating on SPG Land to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' and the issue rating to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB'.

-- We are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications due to uncertainty over the resolution of a breach of SPG's loan covenant.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer SPG Land (Holdings) Ltd. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale long-term issuer rating on SPG Land to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' and the Greater China scale issue rating to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB'. We kept all the ratings on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Aug. 31, 2011.

"We lowered the ratings to reflect our view that SPG Land's cash flows are likely to remain weak and its leverage high over the next 12 months due to the company's poor execution of property sales," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "We kept the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications to reflect the uncertainty over the resolution of a breach of the company's loan covenant."

In our view, SPG's sales have been weak because of execution risks outside its home market of Shanghai, the company's small scale, and high project concentration. SPG Land's contract sales in the first half of 2011 were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1,669 million, less than 30% of its revised full-year target. We believe the company has just a slim chance of meeting the target, given the poor outlook for the property market.

"We believe SPG's volatile financial risk profile is more appropriate for a 'B+' rating. The company's financial performance has been volatile and weak during the past three years, and is likely to be weaker than that of 'BB-' rated peers in the next year, in our view," said Mr. Lu. "SPG Land's profitability and leverage fluctuated during 2009-2010, reflecting the company's weak execution of an expanding business scale and project concentration."

We expect SPG Land's capital structure to remain under pressure in the next two years due to weaker sales and increased borrowings. The company will likely increase debt to finance construction outflow and land premium payments. As of the end of June 30, 2011, its overall borrowings are RMB6.54 billion, about 10% more than a year earlier. We expect SPG Land's EBITDA interest coverage to be less than 3x and the ratio of total debt to EBITDA to be more than 5x in 2011.

SPG Land's liquidity is less than adequate, in our view. We believe its liquidity sources may not be sufficient to cover uses in 2012. As of June 30, 2011, SPG Land has breached certain covenants under its Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 500 million offshore loan. Our understanding from the company is that it has applied for a waiver from its lender and the initial feedback was positive.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action within three months because SPG Land's covenant breach should be resolved by then. We will then reassess the company's liquidity position," said Mr. Lu.

We could lower the rating by multiple notches if the waiver is not granted. In such a case, the company will have to repay the loan, which could accelerate repayment of the bond. Nevertheless, we believe this is an unlikely scenario.

