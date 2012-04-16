(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Gateway III by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review, we have raised all of our ratings in the transaction.

-- Gateway III is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised all of its credit ratings on the notes issued by Gateway III - Euro CLO S.A. (see list below).

Gateway III is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in May 2006 and its reinvestment period ends in May 2012. The transaction is managed by Pramerica Investment Management Ltd.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report (dated February 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

From our analysis, we have observed an increase in credit enhancement available for all classes of notes. In our opinion, this has predominantly been driven by the repayment of the class A notes and, at the same time, the repayment of deferred principal amounts on junior tranches.

We note from the trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved significantly since our last review in August 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Gateway III - Euro CLO S.A.," published on Aug. 18, 2010). At the same time, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased.

In addition, our analysis indicates a general improvement in the credit quality of the underlying portfolio since our August 2010 review, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories. For example, from our analysis, 'CCC' rated assets currently account for 6.46% of the portfolio's performing asset balance, compared with 20.39% at our previous review.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class, which we then compared against its respective SDR to determine the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

In our view, the reduction in SDRs, together with our cash flow analysis, indicates that the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes is commensurate with higher rating levels than previously assigned. The higher rating levels on the class A notes are also consistent with the application of our counterparty criteria.

None of these classes of notes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). In our previous analysis, however, the class D notes were constrained at the 'CCC-' rating level by our largest obligor default test.

