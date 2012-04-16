(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 16 -
Summary analysis -- PT Antam (Persero) Tbk. ----------------------- 16-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2006 B+/-- B+/--
26-Aug-2003 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on PT Antam (Persero) Tbk. (Antam) reflects the Indonesia-based
metals and mining company's exposure to volatile nickel prices, its increasing
leverage, the weak cost competitiveness of its ferronickel operations, and
regulatory uncertainty. Antam's good quality mining assets, second quartile
cost position among nickel ore producers, and adequate liquidity temper these
weaknesses.