Apr 16 -
Overview
-- Our ratings on 100% state-owned development bank Hrvatska banka za
obnovu i razvitak (HBOR) are equalized with those of the sovereign, the
Republic of Croatia, reflecting our view of the "almost certain" likelihood of
timely and sufficient extraordinary support, if needed.
-- On April 3, 2012, we affirmed our long- and short-term foreign and
local currency sovereign credit ratings on Croatia at 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term issuer
ratings on HBOR.
-- The negative outlook on HBOR mirrors that on Croatia, which reflects a
one-in-three likelihood that we could lower the sovereign rating in the next
12 months if the scope and pace of implementation of reform efforts,
particularly in the labor market and public sector, are insufficient to create
sustainable economic growth.
Rating Action
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Croatian state-owned development
bank, Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR). The outlook remains negative.
Rationale
The ratings on HBOR (the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development) are
equalized with those on the Republic of Croatia (foreign currency
BBB-/Negative/A-3; local currency BBB-/Negative/A-3). The equalization
reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the
Croatian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to HBOR in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria
for government-related entities (GREs), we base our assessment of HBOR on our
view of the bank's:
-- "Critical" role in the development of the Croatian economy and the
promotion of the country's exports; and
-- "Integral" link with the Croatian government through full state
ownership, the government's representation on HBOR's supervisory board, and
the government's ongoing financial support in the form of regular annual
contributions to HBOR's capital and statutory unconditional guarantees,
ensuring HBOR can repay its debts.
HBOR is Croatia's state-owned specialized development and export credit
agency. The bank's role is to support Croatia's economic reconstruction and
development policy objectives, in particular by promoting exports through
export credit financing and insurance (which it provides in the name of and on
behalf of the Croatian government), financing infrastructure projects, and
advancing small and midsize enterprises.
HBOR benefits from a public policy mandate and strong government support, and
operates under state guarantee. Under Article 8 of the HBOR Act, Croatia
guarantees HBOR's liabilities unconditionally, irrevocably, and on first
demand. We do not expect HBOR's ownership structure to change within our
forecast horizon. The supervisory board--which approves HBOR's
strategy--includes ministers and members of parliament, giving the state close
control over the bank. The state is legally required to contribute to HBOR's
capital from its budget although the schedule of annual payments is determined
by parliament as part of the state budget adoption process. In the first three
quarters of 2011, the state contributed Croatian kuna (HRK) 86 million to
HBOR's capital.
Despite Croatia's 2009-2010 recession, which was followed by stagnation in
2011, HBOR has continued to be profitable, reporting HRK118 million at
end-2010, and HRK148.1 million at end-2011. At end-2011, HBOR had about
HRK22.0 billion in assets, compared with HRK22.9 billion at year-end 2010.
Total overdue receivables were 3.5% of total receivables at end-2011, an
increase from 2.2% at end-2010.
Outlook
The negative outlook on HBOR mirrors the negative outlook on the Republic of
Croatia. We equalize the ratings and outlook on HBOR and the sovereign,
reflecting our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of sufficient and timely
support from the government to HBOR in the event of financial distress. Any
rating action on Croatia would lead to the same action on HBOR. The negative
outlook on the long-term sovereign rating reflects our expectation of a
one-in-three chance that we could lower the rating over the next year if the
scope and implementation of reform efforts, particularly in the public sector
and labor market, are insufficient to facilitate sustainable economic growth.
We could lower the ratings on HBOR in the unexpected event of a change in
sovereign support, which would lead us to reassess our view of HBOR's
"critical" role for and "integral" link with the government.
