(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- Special servicing fees are likely, in our view, to result in interest shortfalls under the class D and E notes. These two classes are also significantly exposed to losses, in our view.

-- Timely payment of interest on the class C notes may also be at risk if an appraisal reduction is called by the special servicer.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes, and put our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch negative.

-- We also removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes following our analysis of the issuer's exposure to the swap provider/guarantor.

-- Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) is a 2007-vintage U.K. single-loan CMBS transaction arranged by Morgan Stanley.

-- Our ratings in the transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC's class D and E notes. At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes and placed our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch negative (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the means available to the issuer to pay quarterly interest due on the notes.

At closing in July 2007, Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) acquired the senior portion of a U.K. loan secured by a single office building in London, which is known as CityPoint. The senior loan is interest-only and the current outstanding note balance is GBP429 million (unchanged since closing). The final maturity date of the notes is in July 2017, three years after the loan maturity date.

Since issuance, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the whole loan has been below 1.0x, and the whole loan has relied on sponsor top-ups through quarterly equity injections from the borrowing group. At closing, the sponsor provided a GBP5 million guarantee for interest payments under the whole loan. This guarantee was fully called at the October 2011 loan interest payment date and therefore is no longer available.

On the interest payment date in January 2012, the borrower failed to meet its interest obligation under the whole loan, which caused an interest shortfall under both the senior and junior loans. The advance provider made a servicer advance of GBP1,848,405, enabling the issuer to meet its interest payment obligations in full.