(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited's (SEFPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. SEFPL's National Short-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.

The downgrade reflects SEFPL's declining Fitch core capitalisation, which is inconsistent with non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) rated 'Fitch AA(ind)' in India. The Negative Outlook reflects risks of greater reliance on short-term funding - and funding is already less diversified compared with rated peers - due to sustained growth of medium/longer tenor equipment finance loans.

SEFPL's reported regulatory Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and total capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.69% and 16.1%, respectively, at end-December 2011 (9MFY12). However, Fitch core capital ratio - which deducts first loss on bilateral assignments from equity upon risk-weighted assets - declined to 7% at 9MFY12 (13% at FYE10) due to high growth in managed assets in 9MFY12 (annualised 57%) and FY11 (33%). This compares with at least 10% or higher for other commercial finance NBFIs rated 'Fitch AA(ind)'. While SEFPL plans to inject equity by September 2012 (it received INR1bn equity in May 2011), its Fitch core capitalisation may remain weak in the absence of a sustained increase in common equity and given continued loan growth. Fitch expects loan growth to remain over 25% over near- to medium-term.

The ratings also factor in SEFPL's dominant market position in the equipment finance business, and a track record of stable financial performance. SEFPL's Short-Term rating reflects its wholesale, albeit diversified, bank funding of which 80% is sourced from over 30 Indian and foreign banks. Presently mismatches in SEFPL's asset/liability maturity profile appear low. However, SEFPL's increasing reliance on working capital limits with shorter tenor to finance medium term/longer tenor equipment finance may lead to funding pressures. Short-tenor funding as a share of total funding rose to around 44% at end-9MFY12 (30% at end-FY11).

Profitability is supported by strong margins in equipment finance (net interest margins on managed assets at end-9MFY12 were on average 5.8%) moderate operating costs (cost to income ratio: 43.5%) and low credit costs (provision for losses to loans at 0.97%). Return on managed assets was on average 1.67% at end-9MFY12.

Gross non-performing loans (NPL) (90 days overdue) declined to 1.9% of total loans at end-9MFY12 from 3.2% at end-FY11. This is due to a more aggressive write-off policy (most loans in arrears by one year are written off) and continued reasonable portfolio quality. However, Fitch expects gross NPLs to increase moderately over the near term due to a cyclical downturn in the industrial, construction and infrastructure sectors.

A further downgrade in SEFPL's ratings is possible if dependence on shorter tenor working capital funding increases, while asset tenor remains the same, thereby making its asset/liability maturity profile vulnerable to systemic liquidity stress.

The Outlook may be revised to Stable if SEFPL maintains its asset quality while demonstrating a greater ability to raise equity on a sustained basis together with a greater diversity in funding, including a lesser reliance on working capital lines to fund medium/longer tenor assets.

SEFPL's ratings:

National Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'; Outlook Negative

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR12.5bn senior debt (non-convertible debentures) downgraded to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'

INR3.4bn lower tier 2 subordinated debt downgraded to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'