(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Multitude Infrastructure Private Limited's
(MIPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed MIPL's INR238.75m long-term bank loan at 'Fitch B+(ind)'.
The ratings are constrained by MIPL's limited revenue base, weak profitability
margins compared with industry peers, and low interest coverage. In the
financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR88m and EBITDA margin was
15.03%, significantly up from last year's INR58m and 3.45%, respectively, and
interest coverage (considering only the interest on outside liabilities) was
0.59x (FY10: nil).
The ratings also reflect the central location of MIPL's hotel in the tourist
city of Jaipur and almost 40 years of operational track record of the ITC
Welcome Group which manages the operations of the hotel. The ratings also
consider the continuous financial support from the Emaar MGF Group (EMGF) to
MIPL through unsecured loans over the years and INR60m in the form of equity in
FY11 to help the latter service its debt.
As per the unaudited 9MFY12 results, average occupancy increased to around 58%
(FY11: 52%; FY10: 45%) and EBITDA margin was 9.9%, while revenue was around
INR90m in FY12 till February Average occupancy, revenue and margins are likely
to have increased for FY12 as January to March is traditionally the peak tourist
season, as was witnessed in FY11.
Fitch expects MIPL to have low interest and debt service coverage over the
short-medium term. MIPL is availing a bank loan of INR250m, which was disbursed
during FY11, and also has an outstanding unsecured loan of about INR800m from
EMGF. The bank loan is to be repaid in quarterly instalments ending in June
2017, while the unsecured loan along with the cumulative interest amount is to
be repaid at the end of 10 years.
Positive rating action may result from a significant improvement in revenue and
profitability margins leading to a net interest cover of more than 1.25x
(considering only the interest on outside liabilities) on a sustained basis. Any
perceived reduction in group support could be negative for the ratings.
MIPL is 100% owned by Emaar MGF Land Limited through its downstream wholly owned
subsidiaries. Emaar MGF is a JV between Emaar Properties PJSC (Dubai) and MGF
Developments Pvt. Ltd (Delhi). MIPL has set up a five-star hotel on the upper
floors of the Metropolitan Shopping Mall in central Jaipur. The hotel has been
fully opened to public from October 2009 onwards and FY11 was the first full
year of operations.