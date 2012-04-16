(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Autonomous Community of Murcia's ('A'/Rating Watch Negative/'F1') upcoming issues expected ratings, as follows:

Series A bonds: assigned 'F1(exp)' Rating Watch Negative

Series B bonds: assigned 'A(exp)' Rating Watch Negative

The bond issues will be for a total of EUR100m, which may be extended to EUR150m. The bonds are intended for retail investors, the date for subscription will elapse between 27 March and 27 April, 2012 unless the whole amount is subscribed earlier. The Series A bond (ISIN ES0000102212) is a one year bullet bond while the Series B bond (ISIN ES0000102220), is a two year bullet bond.

The central government authorised Murcia to extend until 30 June 2012, authorisations from the prior year of long-term debt and/or issue public debt to a maximum of EUR183m on 23 March 2012. The two bonds are in accordance with the debt limit accepted in the Regional Budget Law for 2012. Details of the bonds are specified in the Order 4880 signed by the Councillor of the Economy and Finance.

Murcia is one of the 17 Spanish autonomous communities. Murcia contributed 2.6% to national output in 2011 and has population of about 1.47 million representing 3.1% of the Spanish total.