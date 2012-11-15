(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Nov. 12, 2012, Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) announced an offer to repurchase, among other securities, its outstanding preferred stock and subordinated debt.

-- We consider the offer a "distressed exchange" under our criteria.

-- We are therefore lowering our issue ratings on Ibercaja's preferred stock to 'C' from 'B+' and on the nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'D' from 'BB+'.

-- The rating action does not affect our counterparty credit ratings on Ibercaja or other issue ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its issue ratings to 'C' from 'B+' on the preferred stock issued by Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), and to 'D' from 'BB+' on its nondeferrable subordinated debt. At the same time, we removed the issue ratings on these instruments from CreditWatch with negative implications, were we had placed them on March 5, 2012.

The downgrades follow Ibercaja's announcement on Nov. 12, 2012, that it has offered to repurchase, among other securities, its outstanding preferred stock and nondeferrable subordinated debt, with a nominal value outstanding of EUR558.8 million.

The rating action reflects our view that the offer constitutes a "distressed exchange" under our criteria. This is because we believe that investors will receive less value than the promise of the original securities, as we believe that the offer will likely imply a repurchase below par value. Additionally, we think the offer is not purely opportunistic.

We take into account the fact that Ibercaja needs to improve its solvency to cover the capital shortfall identified in the stress test exercise recently undertaken by Oliver Wyman. We also note that the long-term rating on Ibercaja is at the bottom end of the investment-grade category and on CreditWatch negative, implying a possible downgrade of up to two notches. We believe these factors heighten investors' perception that payments on hybrid instruments and nondeferrable subordinated debt are increasingly uncertain.

We lowered our ratings on the two types of instruments to different levels, reflecting the different features that we understand are incorporated in the hybrid capital instruments, compared with the nondeferrable subordinated instruments. As explained in our criteria, an exchange offer on an equity hybrid instrument may reflect the possibility that, absent the exchange offer taking place, the issuer might exercise the coupon deferral option, in accordance with the terms of the instrument. In such instances, the rating on the hybrid would go to 'C', rather than the 'D' rating used for nondeferrable debt.

These rating actions do not affect our counterparty credit ratings on Ibercaja or any other issue ratings. (For details, see paragraph 15 of our criteria article "Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

On completion of the tender offer, we will review our ratings on any untendered preferred stock and nondeferrable subordinated debt.

RATINGS LIST

Downgraded

To From

Ibercaja Banco S.A.

Preferred Stock C B+/Watch Neg

Subordinated Debt D BB+/Watch Neg