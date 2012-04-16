(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust's note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by prime auto loan receivables.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, loss projections, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust's $1.00 billion asset-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by prime auto loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of April 16, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The availability of approximately 6.4% credit support for the class A notes based on stressed cash flow scenarios. This credit support level provides more than 5.0x coverage of our 0.75%-0.95% expected net loss range to the class A notes.

-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that are appropriate to the preliminary rating category.

-- The loss projections based on our review of the performance of American Honda Finance Corp.'s (Honda's) previous securitizations, origination static pool data, and managed portfolio data; Honda's deal-level collateral characteristics and comparison with its prime auto finance company peers; and our forward-looking view of the economy.

-- Our expectation that under a moderate 'BBB' stress scenario, all else being equal, our ratings on the notes will not decline by more than one rating category of the assigned preliminary ratings over a 12-month period. Our ratings stability criteria describe the outer bound of credit deterioration within one year as being one rating category in the case of 'AAA (sf)' rated securities (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).

-- The credit enhancement in the form of a nonrated subordinate certificate, a reserve fund, and excess spread.

-- The pool of prime auto loans, which is characterized by a weighted average FICO score of 752 and weighted average seasoning of 13.3 months.

-- Honda's extensive securitization history and the performance of its transactions, which, in our view, have exhibited consistently low loss levels.

-- The transaction's payment and legal structures.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.