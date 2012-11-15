(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised Russia's Yaroslavl Region's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding and domestic bonds.

The Positive Outlook reflects the expected improvement in Yaroslavl region's debt maturity profile leading to lessened refinancing risk and its sound budgetary performance along with moderate debt by international standards. The ratings also factor in the region's inflexible operating expenditure and moderate concentration of its tax base.

Fitch notes that any future positive rating action is subject to consolidation of sound budgetary performance, with operating margins in line with expectations and reduced short-term refinancing risk.

The region's refinancing risk decreased after short-term bank loans were replaced with bonds and bank loans with greater tenor by 9M12. Fitch expects Yaroslavl region's direct risk to increase up to RUB13.7bn in 2012 (2011: RUB11.7bn). The region's direct risk payback period is expected to remain below 2.5 years in the medium term, which is below the average maturity of the region's debt.

Fitch expects Yaroslavl region to consolidate its sound budgetary performance with operating margin of about 15%-16% by end-2012 and 16%-17% in 2013-2014. The region's operating margin was 13.6% (2010: 12.1%), which led to narrowing of its deficit before debt variation to 4% of total revenue by end-2011 (2010: 6%). The agency forecasts stabilisation of the region's deficit before debt variation at about 4% of total revenue in the medium term.

The region's tax concentration stabilised in 2011, as the proportion of taxes paid by the top 10 companies stood at 35.5% of total region's tax revenue in 2011 (2010: 33.7%). However, Fitch expects the rigidity of the region's budget to prevail in 2012-2014. The proportion of inflexible staff costs, social and municipal transfers accounted for 81% of the region's total operating expenditure in 2010-2011.

Yaroslavl region lies in the centre of the European part of Russia. The region accounted for 0.6% of the country's GDP and 0.9% of its population. Yaroslavl's administration forecasts GRP growth rate at about 5% yoy in 2012-2014.