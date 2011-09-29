(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 29- In a new special report, Fitch Ratings says that it views the declines in major French banks' market capitalisation as disproportionate in relation to the banks' underlying risks. However, the collective impact of negative market drivers and corresponding fundamental factors reinforces downside pressure on their ratings, along with many of their European peers.

"Market scrutiny since the Greek sovereign crisis started over a year ago has turned to market fire against the major French banks," says Eric Dupont, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "Funding is becoming more challenging, and tightening liquidity could become a concern if it is prolonged. Speculation about whether French banks need to recapitalise, and how they might do this, is rising."

French banks have the most cross-border sovereign and non-sovereign exposure to Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain (GIIPS). While exposure to Greece, Ireland and Portugal is modest, inclusion of Spain and, in particular Italy, significantly increases the totals.

Fitch considers any additional write-downs needed on Greek government bonds to be affordable relative to earnings and capital. Any problems with Italian government debt or a major recession in Italy would be more worrying, but even under a severe stress scenario Fitch considers there will not be a default of the Italian sovereign. However, the market is increasingly viewing GIIPS exposure in aggregate and looking at mark-to-market valuation rather than potential loss, which drives concerns about overall capital adequacy.

Fitch expects the large French banks' capital ratios to rise over time as a result of earnings retention and other balance sheet management measures. However, current and target ratios compare less favourably to benchmarks set by some other major European banks or their regulators. Market participants are increasingly seeking capitalisation improvement sooner rather than later to ease concerns about the banks' GIIPS exposure. Fitch questions whether the banks' most recent announcements on planned asset disposals will be sufficient to allay concerns.

Funding is becoming more challenging, with appetite for French banks' long-term issuance currently only on a secured basis. Most banks have already completed their 2011 funding programme, but Fitch expects market pressure to continue until the euro zone crisis has been resolved. Limited appetite for unsecured debt in 2012 in the public market is increasingly likely. Banks could address this first by issuing larger volumes of secured bond and structured notes.

Tightening liquidity is a concern if it is prolonged. To date, declining access to short-term US dollar funding has been mitigated by high levels of liquidity in euros. A complete drying up of the interbank market would be problematic. In this scenario, French banks could deploy their large stocks of assets eligible for repo with central banks.

The collective impact of these factors has driven speculation about whether the French banks need to recapitalise, and if so, how much, in what form and from whom. Given limited market access, such capital may need to be sourced from the state, but French policy makers and French banks to date have resisted this pressure.

Fitch believes any recapitalisation by the state would be in the form of hybrid debt or other temporary programmes, as opposed to common equity. This could be viewed as an acceleration, in response to market pressure, of incremental capital improvement that would be likely to occur anyway in the next few years. While this may provide some market comfort in the near term, it is unlikely to be viewed as a comprehensive solution on its own.

