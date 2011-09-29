(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG; A-/Stable/A-2) and LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. (LCH.Clearnet; A+/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by their announcement of Sept. 28, 2011 that they are in exclusive talks about a possible transaction.

The announcement marks a new phase in the struggle for control of LCH.Clearnet, which has been linked publicly with various potential acquirers in recent months. It can also be seen in the context of a wider wave of consolidation within the exchange and clearing house industry (seeCredit FAQ: Why The Flare Up Of M&A Activity Among Global Exchanges Has Fizzled But Not Gone Out, published Sept. 8, 2011).

However, we note that talks between the two companies are ongoing. Thus, in our view, it remains uncertain as to whether a deal will be agreed on by their boards, let alone whether the companies will receive the likely necessary approval of shareholders and regulators. While such a deal could affect our ratings on the two companies, we consider it too early to factor any expectation of a deal into the ratings.