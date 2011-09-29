(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 29- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor (NKBM), Abanka Vipa d.d. , Gorenjska Banka (GB), Banka Celje d.d. (BC) and Probanka d.d.'s PRBP_p.LJ Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR), and revised downwards the Support Rating Floors (SRFs). At the same time, the agency has downgraded Banka Koper's (BK) VR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.