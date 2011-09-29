BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 29- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor (NKBM), Abanka Vipa d.d. , Gorenjska Banka (GB), Banka Celje d.d. (BC) and Probanka d.d.'s PRBP_p.LJ Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR), and revised downwards the Support Rating Floors (SRFs). At the same time, the agency has downgraded Banka Koper's (BK) VR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: