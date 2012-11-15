Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sakha (Republic of) ------------------------------------ 15-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Nov-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
08-Nov-2011 BB/-- BB/--
14-Aug-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB2.5 bil 7.95% nts due 04/11/2013 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2.5 bil 7.80% nts ser 35002 due 04/17/2014 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2 bil zero cpn bnds due 09/19/2013 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2.5 bil 7.95% nts due 05/31/2016 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2.5 bil 8.77% bnds BB+ 15-Nov-2012
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.