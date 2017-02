(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 29- Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA Sep 2011 -01 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:

INR1,973.2m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

INR157.8m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The used and new commercial vehicle and tractor loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable).

The expected rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of May 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of May 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The ratings are based on STFCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,973.2m, as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool would be divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF, which are expected to be provided in the form of fixed deposits with the account bank in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement will be equal to 13.75% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 5.75% and an SLCF of 8.0% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.