OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered the rating on Feco II's series 2009-04 tranche to the rating level of the underlying collateral, which we lowered on Sept. 23, 2011.

-- Due to an oversight, we did not lower the rating on this tranche when we previously lowered the rating on the underlying collateral on March 17, 2011.

-- Feco II's series 2009-04 is a European synthetic repack transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'BBB', on Feco II Ltd.'s EUR11.2 million Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) BV class A series 2009-04 notes. This is a European synthetic repack transaction.

The rating on series 2009-04 is dependent on the underlying collateral, Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V.'s EUR1.009 billion commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate class A notes.

Following the downgrade of the collateral notes to 'CCC-' from 'B' on Sept. 23, 2011 (see "Ratings Lowered On Class A, B, And C Notes In Dutch CMBS Transaction Opera Finance (Uni-Invest)"), we have consequently lowered the rating on Feco II's series 2009-04 notes to 'CCC-' from 'BBB'.

We lowered the rating on the collateral notes to 'B' from 'BBB' on March 17, 2011. Due to an oversight, we did not lower the rating on Feco II's series 2009-04 notes at that time.

Feco II's series 2009-04 is a European synthetic repack transaction.

