(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 29- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) Plc's class A, B and E notes and affirmed all other note classes, as follows:

GBP290m class A (XS0308745107) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP76m class B (XS0308747657) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP48m class C (XS0308748200) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

GBP45m class D (XS0308748622) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating (RR) 'RR5' assigned

GBP11m class E (XS0308749356) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; 'RR6' assigned

The downgrades are primarily driven by the fall in rental income since Fitch's last rating action in November 2010. Until then, rental performance had been stable, with occupancy staying above 99%. However, the departure in June of a key tenant responsible for 12% of rent, Macquarie Bank Limited ('A+'/Stable), has weakened the rent roll. While 44% of the vacated space has already been re-let and there are grounds to expect new tenants to be found for the remaining 5.3% of unoccupied space, there is less certainty and a greater chance of loan default.

Combined with the lack of sponsor equity; increased reliance on rental top-ups (guaranteed by the sponsor for a further GBP1.6m); the prospect of swap breakage costs dragging on through the tail period and therefore limiting the servicer's options; and possible conflicts of interest between the servicer and subordinated creditors; any exposure to the occupational market weakens overall loan credit quality. Fitch now expects losses on the class E notes.

Although the securitised interest coverage ratio (ICR) has fallen to 1.03x, the agency does not foresee a liquidity draw before loan maturity, as none of the major tenants has break options before July 2014. However, balloon risk remains pertinent, given the borrower's high leverage. The property was re-valued in February 2011 (GBP447m), causing the reported securitised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) to increase to 96% versus 65% at closing. Based on Fitch's estimates, market value is in the region of GBP400m, with the securitised/whole-loan LTV at 107% and 133%, respectively.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report is available on www.fitchratings.com.