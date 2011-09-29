(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 29-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a rating to Gracechurch Card Programme Funding's class A notes series 2011-4.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on all of the outstanding trust notes.

-- The 2011-4 series is Barclays Bank's (BB50x.L) 19th issuance out of the Gracechurch credit card trust.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit rating to Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC's EUR1.1 billion asset-backed floating-rate notes series 2011-4. At the same time, Gracechurch Card Programme Funding issued unrated sterling-denominated class D notes. We have also affirmed our ratings on all of the outstanding trust notes (see list below).

Gracechurch is a master trust established and operated by Barclays Bank (AA-/Negative/A-1+), whereby issuances to the capital markets partially fund the credit card receivables.

Barclays Bank PLC, operating under its trading name Barclaycard, originates the credit card receivables that back the notes. Barclaycard (the seller) has assigned designated accounts (both existing and future) to Gracechurch Receivables Trustee Ltd. (the receivables trustee); this transfer was funded by investors in the notes and by the seller. Amounts due from designated Barclaycard accounts form the collateral and pay interest and principal on the notes.

The unrated sterling-denominated class D notes, equivalent to 15% of the total issuance, provide credit enhancement through subordination to the senior notes. A 5% minimum seller's share and the transaction's amortization mechanics are intended to address structural risk such as commingling, dilutions, and fraud. Barclays Bank provides a currency swap to fully hedge out the currency risk in the class A notes. It also provides the bank account and, as such, is the key counterparty for the Gracechurch issuances.

Our analysis focused on the four main performance indicators of a credit card securitization: charge-offs, payment rate, yield, and purchase rate. We consider these key variables in light of key macroeconomic factors, including the impact of the Bank of England base rate, inflation, unemployment, and GDP.

Under the current assumptions, our analysis of the outstanding trust notes indicates that our current ratings on all of them remain appropriate. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on Gracechurch's series 2008-1, 2008-2, 2010-1, 2011-1, 2011-2, and 2011-3.

