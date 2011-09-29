BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
Sept 29 Eurocredit CDO VIII Limited
*Moody's upgrades approx EUR 501.7m CLO notes of Eurocredit CDO VIII
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.