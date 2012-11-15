(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Veolia
Environnement (Veolia) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects a further delay in Fitch's
forecast for Veolia's leverage (lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) reduction to
around 4.7x, previously identified as a negative rating guideline.
Despite management's strong commitment to debt reduction in the medium term and
the realisation of material disposal proceeds in FY12, Fitch considers cash flow
generation and deleveraging in the next 12-18 months to be limited by a
combination of still weak economic conditions and operational difficulties, a
delay in the Transdev disposal and still sizeable gross investments.
Fitch also considers Veolia's funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage
as relatively weak. Although this should strengthen from FY13 following some
reduction in debt and interest payments, fixed charge coverage is likely to be
below 3.0x.
Fitch believes the negative effects of economic conditions and operational
difficulties will persist in the short to medium term. Contract erosion looks
set to continue to dampen the performance of the Water division, given the
number of contracts to be renewed and negotiated over the next two years. The
agency expects that it will take time for the average contract pricing to return
to previous higher levels.
Softer economic fundamentals are likely to keep raw material prices low and thus
hamper a recovery in the Waste division whilst operational difficulties in
southern Europe, together with increased competition are set to continue to
offset favourable energy prices in the Energy division. Fitch does not
anticipate the Energy division's operations in Italy to improve in the short
term.
To date, the success of Veolia's disposal plan has been mixed. Whilst disposal
proceeds of the company's UK Water and US Waste businesses were greater than
initially anticipated by Fitch, the timetable for the complete sale of Transdev,
has been further extended to FY14. Fitch has assumed additional disposals in
line with the company's strategic plan to dispose of EUR5bn in assets. Regarding
Transdev, this includes the EUR300m repayment of Veolia's total EUR900m
shareholder loans in FY13, and the repayments of the remaining shareholder loans
and sale of its 40% stake in FY14. If there are any indications that Transdev's
disposal continues to be delayed or there is a reduction in the proceeds and/or
number of smaller disposals, this may warrant further negative rating action.
Fitch emphasises that management's guidance of EUR3.2bn-EUR3.4bn gross
investments in FY12 was in excess of the agency's estimates. This was due to the
delays in the completion of disposals in FY12 and the related capex spend, as
well as unexpected purchases of minority interests. Fitch expects that gross
investments will reduce to around EUR2.8bn in FY13 and combined with maintaining
dividend payments in line with those paid in FY12, this will also be crucial in
ensuring the company is able to reduce leverage.
Veolia's restructuring plan appears clearly defined and its intention to
reorganise and reduce the group's geographical coverage as well as focus on
value-added product offerings appear to be healthy steps in helping to
rationalise its cost base. Veolia has historically exceeded its restructuring
targets, but previous restructuring measures have not resulted in the degree of
streamlining and re-focusing of the business needed to fully protect the
company's EBITDA generation. Moreover, whilst Veolia plans to target growth
areas, these also increase the group's exposure to the group's water division as
well as emerging markets. In the medium term, these heighten the potential for
more volatile earnings, particularly given the current difficulties in the Water
division, but equally less-proven markets and increase business risk.
The affirmation of Veolia's ratings is supported by the company's international
diversification with a strong focus on developed markets, good revenue
visibility through long-term contracts and many leading positions in its
operations. Its Water and Energy businesses are sensitive to unfavourable
weather conditions and the Environmental division can be negatively impacted by
low raw material prices, the latter tends to be partially offset by the Energy
division.
The company's ratings also benefit from strong liquidity. At end-H112, the group
had cash and cash equivalents of around EUR4.6bn and EUR4.0bn in undrawn credit
lines, which was more than sufficient to cover short-term debt of around
EUR4.5bn. Free cash flow was negative EUR659m, before proceeds from disposals
and excluding negative working capital movements of EUR609m, which are expected
to partially reverse by the year end on account of seasonality.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Further operational pressures and delay in business restructuring leading to
an expected FFO net adjusted leverage in excess of 4.7x on a sustainable basis
and a lack of improvement in expected FFO fixed charge coverage towards 3.0x.
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future
developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action
include
- Better than expected operations and timely and successful business
restructuring with expected FFO net adjusted leverage falling to below 4.0x on a
sustainable basis and expected FFO fixed interest cover improving to above 3.5x.