Nov 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected an inadvertent removal of its 'A-' ratings on a US$4 billion unsecured euro medium-term note program issued by ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--). On Aug. 9, 2010, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'A-' rating to the euro medium note program issued by ORIX Corp. Due to an administrative error, the rating on the program was shown as withdrawn on Nov. 15, 2012.