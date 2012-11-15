(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy-based University of Trento's (UT) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. The Outlook for the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings reflect the Autonomous Province of Trento's ('AA-'/Negative) support to UT which translates into solid operating results, virtual absence of debt and a robust balance sheet. The rating also considers higher than national average planning, controlling and accounting standards.

The Stable Outlook, against the Province's Negative Outlook, UT's sponsor under the PSE methodology, incorporates a two notch rating differentiation which would likely be narrowed in the case of a downgrade of the Province.

An un-anticipated decline of the Province's support, as evidenced by opex outpacing revenues or an unexpected high recourse to non-subsidized debt would be negative for UT's ratings. An upgrade of the Province, unlikely at the moment, could trigger an upgrade of UT though not automatic and provided that all else is equal.

Subsidies from the Province of Trento account for 70% of UT's entire turnover from 2011 as the Province replaced the State in funding university education. Fitch believes that the strategic importance of UT for the Province will support UT's operating income against a frame of declining resources at State level. Provincial resources are outlined in a three-year plan of operating transfers providing UT with a distinctive predictability of funding uncommon to its national peers.

Tangible assets have grown by about EUR35m-EUR40m in 2011-2012. Fitch expects a deceleration to EUR20m-EUR25m capital spending as the 10 year plan draws closer to completion in 2014-2015. Renewed infrastructure and facilities among which a new library, literature faculty and scientific pole should improve UT's competiveness and eventually sustain Trento's economic growth.

Sustained demand, including a 10% international share of the 17,000 students expected by Fitch in 2013, up from 7% in 2010, supports tuition fees which Fitch sees growing slightly to EUR26m. Commercial revenue may suffer from the current economic slowdown and linger at about EUR10m as local companies may hold back research. Control on operating costs and flexibility estimated by Fitch at about EUR5m underpins Fitch's forecast of a balance of the income statement, or operating surpluses of around EUR2m in 2013-2014.

UT's EUR44m bond issued in 2005 and currently outstanding for EUR14m is being repaid directly by the Province. As the current investment cycle is largely funded by the Province, Fitch believes UT may eventually start borrowing again from 2014.

Fitch expects UT's liquidity to return to more standard levels of EUR15m-EUR20m on average in 2013-2014 after the drop of 2012 following the execution of more than EUR30m of investments. Balance sheet's robustness is also evidenced by reserves/provisions against unexpected budget shocks of about EUR40m part of which is considered by Fitch a buffer unique among UT's Italian peers.

Fitch considers UT's planning and accounting standards higher than the national average. UT has bolstered disclosure by drawing up a multi-annual plan, by adopting the income statement and the balance sheet beside the statement of financial performance, as well as by seeking external audit, unique among national peers. With the elections of the new rector in early 2013 Fitch also expects strengthened strategic planning processes, coherently with the contents of UT's recently revised statute. Moreover, three poles will provide and manage integrated services to several departments/centres, thus tightening cost control. Financial priorities for 2013-2015 will be finalized in spring 2013, and Fitch expects a stronger role of research oriented activities which will in turn boost synergies with local companies.