(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - In a report published today, titled,"Despite High Oil Revenues, Russian Local Government Finances Are Set To Deteriorate For All But A Wealthy Few", Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it expects the average financial performance of Russian local and regional governments (LRGs) will deteriorate in the coming years, even if tax revenues continue to grow, owing to increasing spending pressures.

The report also said that continued spending pressures are likely to further widen the credit quality gap between the wealthiest and poorest LRGs. While the wealthiest and most creditworthy LRGs can relatively easily absorb higher spending, we think the performance of weaker LRGs could quickly deteriorate.

We believe that under Russia's weak system of budget revenue equalization and redistribution, it will be increasingly difficult for many weaker Russian LRGs to maintain operating surpluses in 2012-2014, especially if commodities markets deteriorate even modestly.

Standard & Poor's believes this will likely force weaker LRGs to implement harsher spending constraints in 2013-2014, which could in turn force the government to provide targeted support to individual LRGs in need.