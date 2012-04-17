(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCUF DA Mar 2011- 01, an ABS transaction, as follows:

INR2,793.1m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended to small businesses by Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable). As of 22 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR413.3m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR2,793.1m.

According to the payout report of 22 January 2012, there were no loans delinquent by over 90 days past due, and 54.1% of the original pool balance remains outstanding.