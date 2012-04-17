BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on confidential Australian case completion
* Following completion of an Australian matter, anticipates receiving gross revenue of approximately $2.7mln
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCUF DA Mar 2011- 01, an ABS transaction, as follows:
INR2,793.1m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The affirmation is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended to small businesses by Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable). As of 22 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR413.3m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR2,793.1m.
According to the payout report of 22 January 2012, there were no loans delinquent by over 90 days past due, and 54.1% of the original pool balance remains outstanding.
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director