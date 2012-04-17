(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Bahrain's (NBB) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Outlook on the
LT IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
NBB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that there is a
high probability that the bank would receive support from the Bahraini state ('BBB'/Stable), if
required. This view is based on NBB's government-related shareholders and its leading franchise
in the Kingdom of Bahrain. A change in the Bahrain sovereign rating would likely impact the
NBB's Support Rating Floor, and therefore its LT IDR. This is unlikely at present, as reflected
in the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating.
The VR reflects NBB's consistent profitability, healthy asset quality, comfortable liquidity
and strong capitalisation. It also considers NBB's high reliance on a relatively small and
competitive domestic environment, and concentrations in loans and deposits. Given the
concentration of NBB's activities in Bahrain, a deterioration in the local operating environment
(in particular an escalation of the social unrest that commenced in Q111), could negatively
affect the bank's VR, but this could also impact the sovereign rating. Fitch notes the bank's
asset quality indicators, while relatively healthy (end-2011: non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of
1.8%), deteriorated somewhat owing to the unrest in 2011. A downgrade to the VR could occur if
the negative asset quality trends witnessed in 2011 were to materially worsen.
Despite an uncertain operating environment, NBB's operating performance proved to be
resilient in 2011. Net profit increased 6% yoy, driven by healthy revenue growth and
well-contained operating expenses. Fitch expects profitability to improve modestly in 2012,
although it may be constrained by the bank's efforts to maintain reserve coverage, which has
been declining in recent years. Funding is mainly from customer deposits (91% of non-equity
funding), and the bank's liquidity position is comfortable. Fitch views the NBB's capital
position as strong, with a Fitch core capital ratio of 25.7% at end-2011
At end-Q112, NBB had a guarantee for BHD49.9m from Arcapita, which has filed a petition
under Chapter 11of the United States Bankruptcy Code in March 2012. This guarantee is for a
secured project finance facility to one of Arcapita's associates (which is not included in
Arcapita's Chapter 11 petition). Fitch understands the underlying exposure is performing to
date, and is secured against project cash flows and real estate collateral.
Incorporated in 1957, NBB is a full service retail and commercial bank based in the Kingdom
of Bahrain, where it has leading market shares in domestic loans and deposits. Its main
shareholder is the Bahrain state (49% stake), through the wholly-owned Bahrain Mumtalakat
Holding Company ('BBB'/Stable).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'