Apr 17 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on Barclays Bank's Local Authority Covered Bond program.

-- A pool of loans to U.K. public-sector entities secures the covered bonds.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on Barclays Bank PLC's Local Authority Covered Bond program.

PROGRAM SUMMARY

Barclays Bank (A+/Stable/A-1) issued these covered bonds in November 2009. The covered bonds benefit from a guarantee from a special-purpose entity (SPE), Barclays Covered Bond Funding LLP, which holds a cover pool of loans to U.K. local authorities. We have completed a legal analysis of the transaction structure and concluded that the SPE is bankruptcy-remote, and that the assets are segregated in favor of the covered bond holders and transaction counterparties.

As of Nov. 30, 2011, there were approximately GBP3.054 billion of covered bonds outstanding, secured by approximately GBP3.475 billion of loans to U.K. public-sector entities. Interest rate mismatches between the cover pool assets and the covered bonds are hedged through derivative agreements, which comply with our criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds (see "Related Criteria And Research"). In contrast with most European public-sector covered bonds, the program has a pass-through maturity structure, such that there is no asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk.