BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on confidential Australian case completion
* Following completion of an Australian matter, anticipates receiving gross revenue of approximately $2.7mln
Apr 17 Bank Negara Indonesia
* Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to BNI's senior unsecured debt
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director