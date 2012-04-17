(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's DCS Trading and Services Pvt Ltd (DCS) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this rating commentary.

The ratings are constrained by DCS's small operational size, lack of formal agreements with its principals, and the risks associated with its recent entry into the capital-intensive cranes business in which the company has no experience.

The ratings also reflect its long-established relationships with most of its principals, exclusive dealership in India for its portfolio of capital goods and consumbales, a large customer base and a long relationship with its customers. Its credit metrics are comfortable with low leverage and strong interest coverage

Positive rating action may result from a substantial increase in its operational size, underpinned by a diversification of its product portfolio. Conversely negative rating action may result from net leverage deteriorating to 3.5x on a sustained basis.

DCS is a 14-year old company based out of Hyderabad trading in machinery spares and consumables used in various industries ranging from mining to power plants to automobiles. DCS reported revenue of INR181m (FY10: INR141m) with an EBITDA of INR23m (INR17m) and EBITDA margin of 12.4% (12.2%). Net leverage was 0.5x (0.34x) and interest cover was 6.08x ( 11.47x).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to DCS's bank facilities as follows.

INR45m fund-based working capital loans: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

INR47.5m non fund-based working capital loans: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'