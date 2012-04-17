(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. The rating Outlooks
on both Long-term ratings are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
Austria's Country Ceiling at 'AAA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
Austria's 'AAA' rating is underpinned by its developed, flexible economy, strong
domestic institutions and a long track record of stability-oriented economic
policy. The solid economic fundamentals are reflected in a fast recovery from
the 2008-09 recession, low unemployment and a relatively favourable fiscal
position within the eurozone.
"Notwithstanding the strong fundamentals, the exposure of Austrian banks to
Emerging Europe, including large volumes to weaker members, is significant, but
currently is not a material risk to Austria's 'AAA' status" says Gergely Kiss,
Director in Fitch's Sovereign group.
Following the recapitalization and nationalization of smaller financial
institutions in previous years, domestic risks to financial stability are
limited, though the 30% share of CHF mortgages is a source of vulnerability. The
exposure of Austrian banks to Emerging Europe remains substantial and unlikely
to change significantly in the short term. Fitch's assessment is that the net
exposure, taking into account the local funding of the subsidiaries, is at a
manageable level, around 30% of Austria's GDP and currently pose a small fiscal
risk. Systemic risks to the Austrian sovereign could, however, materialize if
the balance sheets of subsidiaries in the region's weaker countries were to come
under further stress.
Furthermore, Austria is not immune to the systemic nature of the eurozone
crisis. Despite important policy measures, such as the adoption of the fiscal
compact and the ECB's three-year liquidity operations, and subsequent
stabilisation of sovereign and bank funding conditions in the eurozone, only a
broad-based and sustainable economic recovery across the region will mark the
end of the crisis.
The public debt and deficit targets of the medium-term fiscal consolidation
programme announced in February 2012 are in line with the requirements of the
fiscal compact and are more ambitious than the commitments of the 2011 Stability
Programme. The smaller than expected 2011 budget deficit together with the
dominance of expenditure cuts among the measures provides a favourable starting
position for the consolidation. However, in light of the weak and uncertain
economic outlook, in Fitch's view only the strict implementation of the
consolidation measures can ensure a falling debt/GDP ratio from 2013-2014
onwards.
The Austrian economy grew rapidly in H111, taking advantage of Germany's strong
economic performance before slowing down due to the intensification of the
financial tension in the eurozone. Austria has the lowest unemployment rate in
the EU, at 4.2% in 2011. Social partnership, a cornerstone of Austria's
stability oriented policy framework, has traditionally contributed to modest
wage dynamics and low inflation. Having the Deutsche Mark as the nominal anchor
of economic policy since 1980 ensured disciplined domestic policies and proved
to be a valuable experience to help maintaining competitiveness and avoiding
excessive imbalances within the eurozone.
A deterioration of Austrian subsidiaries' balance sheets in Emerging Europe,
through its impact on the parents' capital position could put pressure on the
sovereign rating. A new wave of the intensification of financial tensions in the
eurozone could negatively affect the creditworthiness of even the strongest
member states like Austria. Also, a material slippage from the fiscal
consolidation targets could trigger a negative rating action. Conversely, a
decrease in the risk-weighted exposure to Emerging Europe, a normalization of
eurozone financial and economic conditions and the full implementation of the
consolidation programme would further underpin Austria's 'AAA' sovereign rating.