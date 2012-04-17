(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Sundaram Textiles Limited's (Sundaram)
National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects Sundaram's stable liquidity position and timely debt
servicing in the financial year ended March 2012 (FY12), despite deterioration
in its financial performance. This is because the company received timely
financial support from its sponsors by way of unsecured loans. EBIDTA margins
fell to 8% in 9MFY12 from 16% in FY11 due to a significant fall in the prices of
cotton and cotton yarn in H1FY12. Raw material costs accounted for 51.4%% of
total sales in 9MFY12 (FY11: 45.9%). Power shortages also impacted the company's
levels and cost of production.
However, Sundaram's estimated financial leverage for end-FY12 (gross adjusted
debt/EBIDTA: 3.7x) is much below the previous negative rating guideline of 4.5x.
This is because the company has been increasingly focusing on high-margin
value-added yarn as opposed to commodity yarn and enjoying price benefits from
the combined and bulk procurement of cotton with a group company, Dattatreya
Textiles Limited ('Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable).
Fitch expects Sundaram's financial performance to stabilise in FY13, when the
high-cost inventory will be fully exhausted and with reduced volatility of
cotton and yarn prices, measures taken to reduce power costs and a continued
increase in the proportion of value-added yarn.
Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in Sundaram's revenue
and profitability, leading to financial leverage below 2.5x. Any sustained
deterioration in leverage above 4.5x would be negative for the ratings.
Sundaram is a Madurai-based yarn manufacturer with a total installed capacity of
48,716 spindles. In FY11, revenue was INR541m (FY10: INR337m), EBIDTA was INR87m
(INR58m), profit after tax was INR26m (INR21m), and financial leverage was 3.23x
(3.82x).
Rating actions on Sundaram's bank facilities:
INR119m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
INR110m fund-based facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'
INR50m non-fund-based facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'