BRIEF-IMF Bentham's U.S. investment vehicle funds co's first matter
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
AICA's ratings reflect further strengthening of the company's capitalisation and satisfactory operating performance. Capital contributions of USD130m by its parent in H211 mitigated the solvency pressure which has been negatively impacted by lower long-term interest rates. Fitch considers AICA's risk adjusted capitalisation to be consistent with its current ratings, while its regulatory capital position is sensitive to potential interest rate volatility due to its asset and liability mismatch. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade for AICA include enhancement of its distribution capability. Additionally, in view of the growing importance of AICA to the group in Asia, its ratings may benefit if, in Fitch's view, its strategic status and position within the Ageas Group improves. Conversely, deterioration in the local solvency margin to a level below 220% could lead to a downgrade.
The ratings of the Ageas holding companies continue to take into account the fact that they have more cash than needed to repay their debt. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that the holding companies face litigation risk as a consequence of the restructuring of the Ageas group, which is reflected by their IDRs being two notches lower than that of AG Insurance.
The ratings actions are as follows:
AG Insurance
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Vida S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd
IFS rating affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd
senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
ageas SA/NV
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
ageas N.V.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Ageas Insurance International
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
ageas Finance N.V.
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'
Ageas Hybrid Financing
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+'
Ageasfinlux SA
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB'
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director
* Entered into MOU to enter into formal agreement with Psaros Group of cos for development of residential, commercial site in East Perth