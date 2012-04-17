AICA's ratings reflect further strengthening of the company's capitalisation and satisfactory operating performance. Capital contributions of USD130m by its parent in H211 mitigated the solvency pressure which has been negatively impacted by lower long-term interest rates. Fitch considers AICA's risk adjusted capitalisation to be consistent with its current ratings, while its regulatory capital position is sensitive to potential interest rate volatility due to its asset and liability mismatch. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade for AICA include enhancement of its distribution capability. Additionally, in view of the growing importance of AICA to the group in Asia, its ratings may benefit if, in Fitch's view, its strategic status and position within the Ageas Group improves. Conversely, deterioration in the local solvency margin to a level below 220% could lead to a downgrade.

The ratings of the Ageas holding companies continue to take into account the fact that they have more cash than needed to repay their debt. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that the holding companies face litigation risk as a consequence of the restructuring of the Ageas group, which is reflected by their IDRs being two notches lower than that of AG Insurance.

The ratings actions are as follows:

AG Insurance

IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Vida S.A.

IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros S.A.

IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A.

IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd

IFS rating affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd

senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'

ageas SA/NV

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

ageas N.V.

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Ageas Insurance International

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

ageas Finance N.V.

Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'

Ageas Hybrid Financing

Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+'

Ageasfinlux SA

Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB'