Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Dattatreya Textiles Limited's (Dattatreya) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Dattatreya's stable liquidity and debt servicing during the financial year ended March 2012, despite deterioration in its financial performance. This is because the company received timely financial support from its sponsors. Sharply lower cotton and cotton yarn prices caused EBIDTA margins to decline to 3% in 9MFY12 from 17% in FY11. Power shortages also impacted Dattatreya's levels and cost of production.

Its financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBIDTA) is estimated to have deteriorated to more than 8.0x in FY12 from 3.79x in FY11. However, Fitch expects financial performance for FY13 to stabilise on rundown of its high-cost inventory, reduced volatility of cotton and yarn prices, measures taken to reduce power costs and increasing share of value-added yarn to sales.

Positive rating guidelines include a sustained increase in Dattatreya's revenues leading to improvement in its profitability and hence leverage (gross adjusted debt/EBIDTA) below 2.5x. Any sustained deterioration in leverage above 4.5x would be negative for the ratings.

Dattatreya is a Madurai-based manufacturer of yarn with a total installed capacity of 38,152 spindles. In FY11, Dattatreya reported revenue of INR337m, EBITDA of INR57m (17.1%) and profit after tax of INR24m.

Rating actions on Dattatreya's bank facilities:

INR41.3m term loan affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

INR95m fund-based facilities affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

INR37.5m non fund-based facilities affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'