(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based EMC Limited's (EMC) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects EMC's improved financial performance in the nine months to December 2011 (9MFY12) with revenue of INR7,498.1m (9MFY11: INR6,006.6m), and high interest cover of 5.04x (2.83x), as per its unaudited results. EBITDA margins were still comfortable at 8.4%, albeit down from 9.3% from a year ago. For FY11 revenue grew 38% to INR9,039m, and EBIDTA margins were higher at 9.64% (FY10: 8.09%). Debt protection measures remained comfortable with a net leverage of negative 0.71x (FY10: 1.63x) and interest coverage of 3.5x (FY10: 3.1x). EMC has a robust unexecuted order book of INR23,783m (2.6x FY11 revenue).

The ratings are constrained by the tender-based nature of EMC's business, as well as by the competitive industry it operates in. The rating is also constrained by high concentration risk in its top two customers, which account for 98% of the order book. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has a 81% share of the order book and Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh has 17%.

Positive rating guidelines are significant diversification of its order book. Negative rating action may result from sustained deterioration in gross interest coverage below 2.5x.

EMC is engaged in turnkey projects for power transmission and distribution and manufacturing of transmission towers and overhead aluminium conductors.

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on EMC's bank loans:

- INR1,250m fund-based limit (increased from INR417.6m): upgraded to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR690m term loan: assigned at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR16,591m non fund-based limit (increased from INR13,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'