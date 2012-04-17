(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Antonio Internacional's (SAI) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B-' and SAI's expected USD500 million debt expected issuance at 'B-/RR4', Stable Outlook. The ratings have been simultaneously withdrawn due to the suspension of the expected debt issuance and as they are no longer relevant for Fitch's coverage.