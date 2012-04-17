(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Russian retailer OJSC Magnit.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Magnit's adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase only moderately to about 2.5x and that the company will maintain its sound profitability.

Rating Action

On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Russian retailer OJSC Magnit. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating reflects our assessment of Magnit's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." The company is the No.2 food retailer in Russia in terms of revenues ($11.4 billion in 2011) and runs the largest network of discount grocery stores, hypermarkets, and cosmetic shops in the country.

Magnit's "fair" business risk profile reflects our view of the company's exposure to a growing but highly cyclical emerging-market economy. The price of oil has a major influence on Russia's economy and a severe oil price shock could have a material impact on Magnit's growth, profitability, and cash flow generation. Unlike many food retailers in developed markets, Magnit operates in a fragmented and underdeveloped food retail market, where modern food retail formats have yet to gain market share. In addition, the Russian retail food industry is becoming increasingly competitive, especially in the larger cities. These factors are partly offset by Magnit's strong market position as Russia's No. 2 food retailer, its leading market position in cities with fewer than 500,000 inhabitants, and its resilient profitability (an EBITDA margin of about 8% in 2011).